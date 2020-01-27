While ignorance about Holocaust rises, Dallas has a new resource to educate and combat hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

1.3 million people were sent to the camp, with 1.1 million being killed.

On January 27, 1945 Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army. The day now marks Holocaust Remembrance Day.

75 years is within a lifetime, yet a study in 2018 found Americans growing increasingly ignorant of the Holocaust. This coincides with a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.

As of late 2019, only 12 states in the U.S. required school to teach the Holocaust. Texas is not one of them.

Dallas, however, has a new resource for learning about this history.

In September of 2019, the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened the doors to the new 55,000 square-foot location in Dallas' West End.

The museum offers North Texas a chance to interact with this history and gain the necessary understanding to combat hate and prejudice going forward.