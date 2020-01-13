Watch MOM for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles!

Posted 9:05 am, January 13, 2020, by
Mom L.A. Contest Image
Watch MOM weeknights for a chance to win a trip to L.A. and see a taping of MOM!

There ain’t no place like home, but wouldn’t it be nice to go somewhere that has “no weather” as a defining characteristic?

Watch MOM weeknights at 5:30 and 10:00 PM only on CW33 for the keyword. Text the word to the number on the screen or enter at momweekdays.com.

You could win 1 of 5 trips to Los Angeles to tour Warner Bros. and see a live taping of MOM!

For contest rules, visit momweekdays.com/rules.

Watch and enter between 01/13 – 01/24/2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.