Former doctor charged with capital murder after Highland Park woman dies from 1988 attack

HIGHLAND PARK - A former doctor is facing a capital murder charge for sexually assaulting and strangling a Highland Park woman 30 years ago. The woman, Katherine Buscone, passed away in February of this year after living with a brain injury that left her blind and confined to a bed since the 1988 attack.

George Guo, 56, was arrested Wednesday in Houston. DNA evidence linked him to the assault. Guo has been linked to at least three other rapes or attempted assaults on young women.