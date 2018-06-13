Did You Know?: Jerry Jones owning the Dallas Cowboys almost didn’t happen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We all know Jerry Jones as the owner and General Manager of America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Did you know he almost bought the San Diego Chargers back in 1966, when he was just 23-years old? The price tag: $5.8 million!

Jerry ended up withdrawing his offer after his dad told him the American Football League wasn't a good investment. Fast forward to 1989, when Jerry bought the Cowboys in 1989 for a whopping $140 million!

Thanks to Jerry, Dem Boyz are the most valuable team in the NFL, and are worth $4.8 billion! The Chargers, however, are only worth $2.275 billion.

Can't have Jerry's World without Mr. Jones!