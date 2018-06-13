Dallas movie theater provides tissues for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Mister Rogers' Neighborhood aired on PBS for more than three decades ago. Though the show hasn't aired new episodes since 2001, the legacy is bringing people to tears in the new film, Won't You Be My Neighbor.

The movie takes an in depth look at the t.v. show and the iconic man behind it. Fred Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74. Now, his mostly adult fan base is still impacted by his inspirational words.

If you think the nostalgia will leave you a little choked up, movie theaters like Alamo Drafthouse already have you covered with fresh tissues!

"Due to the fact that touch home and touches so close to home for so many of us who grew up watching Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. It gets us a little teary eyed and gets us misty eyed. We know you guys are going to be wiping your tears after the movie. So, we want you to be able to wipe your tears with no shame and no regrets," Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Manager Barth Vogel said.

So, pull out a tissue and share with those around you! After all, It's what Mr. Rogers would have wanted.