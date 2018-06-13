12-year-old Frisco boy gets the gift of sound with state-of-the-art hearing aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE - Sounds like Colby won't be able to hide from any chores these days thanks to his brand a new hearing aid from the Miracle Ear Foundation.

He's only 12 years old, but this has been a long time coming.

"He kept losing residual hearing," Colby's mom, Tammy, said. "The type of loss he has is called a 'progressive loss.'"

Colby's new hearing aid comes with all the perks! This state-of-the-art ear piece just hit the market a few months ago, and has a Bluetooth connection to his phone that will not only allow him to hear, but also wirelessly listen to his favorite music and talk on the phone.

"All the bulkiness, and putting boots on the back of the hearing aids, and all that is going to go away," Tammy said. "Which is going to make his life better in school."

Colby's brother has also struggled with his hearing throughout his life, and had to get a cochlear implant, but now these twins are ready to play Xbox, and get back to being kids.