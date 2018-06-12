Woman arrested in fatal hit and run of popular Deep Ellum bartender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - 26-year-old Jessica Pratt is behind bars after police say she is the person behind a hit and run that killed a popular Deep Ellum bartender last month.

According to police, 25-year-old Ian Brooks was left work at Brick & Bones in Deep Ellum on May 19 and was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 75 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle in north Dallas.

Pratt is in the Dallas County Jail, facing a felony charge of accident involving death.