The Real Thing? Who starts these fake stories?

Almost as soon as ABC announced it was canceling Roseanne Barr's show over her racist tweets, this story popped up online: "Fox network picks up 'Roseanne,' saying it has no problem with occasional racism.

Soon after, it became clear that wasn't true. So where do lies like that come from?

The folks at FactCheck.org tracked it down and found the story originated at a site called "Extra Newsfeed."

That site labeled the story in the headline as "satire."

But FactCheck.org found other sites like Potus Press reran the story, word for word, except for the words about it being satire.

And the story spread from there.

Unfortunately, many people just read the headline and never think it might be fake news from someone just trying to get attention.

Fortunately, there are sites out there like FactCheck.org and Snopes that put out the word quickly about seemingly big stories that just aren't true.

