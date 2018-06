Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Do you shy away from yogurt because because of the texture, flavor, or because you don't like breakfast?

Owner and head chef at Pink Magnolia, Blythe Beck says she used to, but loves the way yogurt makes her feel.

If you don't like the texture, you can add fruit or granola. If you don't like breakfast, you can make it into a sauce and use it for other meals. And if you just don't like the flavor, well you can have it frozen to mix it up!