Southern Baptist Convention comes to Dallas with several sexual misconduct accusations looming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On Tuesday the annual Southern Baptist meeting made its way to Dallas, and Governor Greg Abbott was at the podium.

Abbott spoke about several pending issues including the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey and the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

"That community suffered unimaginable tragedy," Abbott said. "And I ask to please keep the people of Santa Fe and particular the victims and the families of those victims in your prayers."

The denomination is also dealing with some recent scandals, including men who have had inappropriate relationships with under-aged girls.

The head of the convention's executive committee, Frank Page, even stepped down after revealing he was involved in a "morally inappropriate relationship." And just last month, Paige Patterson was cut as the Southwestern Baptist Seminary President for mishandling two rape allegations from students at another seminary. Megachurch and Southern Baptist affiliate pastor, Andy Savage, was even applauded by his congregation when he confessed to sexually assaulting a teenager when he was younger.

This has, of course, drawn the attention of the #MeToo movement who want leaders to better protect women from abuse.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the convention on Wednesday. Protesters are planning to be outside. Convention leaders presented an option to replace Pence's speech with a time of prayer, but that idea was voted down.

Hopefully this convention can avoid adding another scandal to an already growing list.