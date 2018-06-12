President Trump and Kim Jong-Un finally reconcile during summit meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SINGAPORE -- So are we friends or foes? That's what everyone's asking after President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. On Tuesday, the leaders met with what some may call an intense, but highly anticipated, handshake.

"Peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case. They should have been done years ago. They should have been resolved a long time ago," Trump said.

Despite President Trump's threats to leave the meeting if his expectations weren't met, after about five hours of peaceful conversation, the two agreed to no longer take part in any "war games," by signing a de-nuclearization pledge.

A pledge, by the way, that the North Korean leadership has made before, yet here we are.

Regardless, President Trump had many positive things to say about the North Korean leader, and even said they now have "special bond."

"We both want to do something, we both are going to do something and we have developed a very special bond."

Who would have thought after months of taunting one another with deadly missiles, and whose nuclear button is bigger, this would be the outcome.

Some Texas leaders are pleased with the results.

"Whether it's an inch or a mile, we need to move forward, and I think just the parties meeting is a tremendous victory, I think, for us," said John Lee of the Greater Dallas Korean-American Chamber of Commerce.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who had been criticized for his friendship with Kim Jong Un, even had an emotional breakdown following the summit.

"Everybody came at me and I am still standing. And today is a great day for everybody, Singapore, Tokyo, China. A great day. I'm here to see it. I'm so happy," Rodman said.

Overall the summit went on cool, calm, and collected, and ended with a pending invitation for Kim Jong Un to come to the White House. Who knows, maybe the two will have future meetings over coffee in D.C., which would certainly be better than the alternative.