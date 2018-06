Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thinking about what to eat for lunch or dinner? How about heading over to Raising Cane's and joining Kidd's Kids for their first 'Giveback Day' of the year?

Raising Cane's is donating 15% of the proceeds to Kidd's Kids, the organization that sends kids with special needs and their families to Disney World every year.

And make sure to tune in Saturday, June 23, for a Kidd's Kids special, where you can see all the fun the teens had on this year's trip to Disney World.

You can find your closest Raising Cane's location here.