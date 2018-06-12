Judge approves AT&T-Time Warner deal

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that AT&T can move forward with its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said at a hearing that he has found, after a six-week trial, that the deal does not violate antitrust law and can proceed.

The judge’s ruling will likely be seen by tech and telecom giants as a green light to pursue a slew of major media acquisitions.

CNN is owned by Time Warner.

This is a developing story. More to come…