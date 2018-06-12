In-N-Out temporarily closed all Texas locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you were looking for your In-N-Out fix Monday or Tuesday, sorry for ya!

The fast food burger chain closed all of its Texas doors for one very important reason: bad buns.

That's right, In-N-Out closed up shop, not for any food safety reasons, but because their bun quality wasn't up to par.

NewsFix caught Ken Hall from Los Angeles rolling up to the burger joint and he was not too happy when he exclaimed, "I get to this one here that's on the way to my hotel and it's closed!"

One woman drives all the way from Houston to get her hair cut, then celebrates her new 'do with a burger told us, "I'm surprised because I love their burgers and buns. That's why I come here."

The company's statement on empty restaurant doors said, "At In-N-Out Burger, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand."

But don't worry! If you're craving a double double, the closed signs are only temporary. The grills should be up and running by Wednesday when the new bun shipments come in, ready for all your burger needs.

Some tried and true Texan Twitter warriors weren't having it, though.

I think that’s a sign that In n Out needs to stay in Cali bc Texas is whataburgers territory lol 🤔😂 — Johnny Boy🤙 (@JohhnnyyR81) June 12, 2018

I tried In-N-Out once. Only once. Don't remember a thing about the buns. Or the burgers. Give me a double Whataburger w/ cheese all the way any day. — Eric T (@Taylorical) June 12, 2018

Joshua Shin told NewsFix, "Personally for me, I never really liked In-N-Out that much because I'm from Texas. I always liked Whataburger better."

If you don't like the buns, you could always try it protein style! Burger problem solved!