Dallas police name suspect after 2 bodies found in trunk

DALLAS - Two people found in the trunk of a car in a public park and now, Dallas police believe they know who did it.

Take a look at the video. Police are looking for 37-year-old Moises Martinez. They believe he is responsible for killing two people who were found dead inside the trunk of a car at Pueblo Park last month. Landscapers working in the area when the strong smell got their attention and prompted them to alert authorities.

"If anybody saw anything, saw when the car arrived, saw anybody leave from that location, we need that information. We need those individuals to come forward," Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said as the case began.

If you have any information on Martinez, contact the Dallas Police Department.