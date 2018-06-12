Baseball player consoles friend after striking him out to advance to state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, a Minnesota high school baseball player skipped celebrating with his teammates to console the batter he had just struck out to move on to the state championship.

The batter, Jack Kocon, just happens to be an old friend of the pitcher, Ty Koehn, according to Jim Moberg, who shared a video of the sweet moment.

Koehn told Bring Me The News that he and Kocon have known each other since they were 13 and even played on the same little league team together.

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn said to Bring Me The News. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."