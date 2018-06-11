Spice It Up: Blythe to host annual ‘Taste of Dallas’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There are those two magic words that'll probably get most people's attention: Free FOOD!

That's just one of the perks people can indulge in at the annual 'Taste of Dallas' happening later this month. Before things really get cooking, the event's kickoff party was hosted by our girl, Blythe Beck. The chef is someone who really knows how to spice it up in the kitchen. So, it's no wonder she was hand-picked to be the event's honorary taste-tester.

To announce the big news, Blythe invited the foodie community to a special soiree at her restaurant, Pink Magnolia.

If you haven't purchased your tickets to 'Taste of Dallas', it's not too late! The event runs from June 22nd to the 24th.