MeToo movement to protest Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas

The Southern Baptist Convention prepares for its annual meeting here in Dallas, and the me too movement is also joining in.

This is after a few Southern Baptist leaders were accused of and/or admitted to inappropriate behavior towards women.

Southern Baptist women are planning a protest outside the meeting that will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center tomorrow and Wednesday.

A new president is expected to be elected during this meeting. Paige Patterson was fired from the position in May after his mishandling of sexual abuse allegations.

15,000 people are expected to attend.