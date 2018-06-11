Dallas teen with Down syndrome cyber-bullied with viral tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A viral tweet is ticking off a lot of people, including a 17-year-old Dallas girl Ammera Peterson, who has Down syndrome.

"I`m angry," says Ammera.

Let`s start at the beginning, you know what a "glo up" is, right? It`s when someone becomes really attractive after being below average when they were younger.

Well, a girl by the username Meera tweeted a picture a yearbook picture of Ammera Peterson next to two pictures of herself, saying she had the best "glo up" in the century.

"Kids with special needs, they have feelings and emotions just like everyone else," says Ammera's mom, Rita.

The tweet implied that Ammera isn`t attractive, at least that`s the way Rita is taking it.

"Sort of bulling to say that this person doesn`t look so good, and I look great, or I didn`t look so good, and now I look great. We always look great, we are always beautiful," says Rita.

Ammera loves to dress up, dance, and rap, she even wrote a song about the tweet. You can find her music by clicking here.

NewsFix hasn`t heard back from Meera, @69BOOSIE.

Even after this tweet.

Ammera Peterson told me today that she's angry. She's the 17-year-old with special needs who was surprised to see her yearbook picture in a viral tweet. Still waiting to hear back from @69BOOSIE.... to get her side of the #GloUp tweet. pic.twitter.com/zuTZCssKwo — Nicole A Johnson (@ThatNewsGal) June 11, 2018

"She just has some growing up to do," says Rita.

Yeah, let's focus on growing up, not glowing up. Because, we are talking about inner beauty, and there is no denying Ammera has plenty of that.