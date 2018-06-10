The Southern Baptist Convention will consider resolution against sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- The country's largest evangelical denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, is hitting up Dallas this week.

It'll be made up of representations of all The Southern Baptist Convention churches in the United States, but the meeting is in the wake of some widely publicized drama after a few prominent Southern Baptist leaders were accused of and/or admitted to some inappropriate behavior towards women including Doctor Paige Patterson of Fort Worth. He was fired after information came to light regarding how he handled sexual abuse allegations at a seminar in North Carolina back in 2003.

However, in response to overall culture the leadership conveys Southern Baptist women plan to rally outside the of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center during the convention to protest.

So, how will this impact the leadership at the SBC? Well, the convention will be electing a new president, while at the same time consider a resolution to denounce the sexual misconduct and abuse.