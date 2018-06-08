How to stay cool if you’re headed to the Texas Motor Speedway this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It's summer time! A time of the year where we try to beat the heat!

With temperatures reaching the upper 90's our friends at Texas Motor Speedway are helping fans get cool for this weekend's DXC Technology 600 Triple Header.

For those who plan on spending the majority of their day at venue, the Fort Worth Fire Department will be bringing its cooling trailer and cooling fans will be set out as well.

"That's pretty good, I haven't seen that before so yeah that would be real nice for the fans." said one spectator.

And they have two cooling buses on the outside of the center. Oh and some good 'ol cold towels.

"Having shade and cold water can't beat it. Best thing to do without it you wont make it all day." said another.

But making sure you stay cool in this heat isn't the only thing you should worry about. It's also important that your car stays cool too.

Make sure you check your fluids, you know, coolant, motor oil, transmission fluid, that stuff and make sure to monitor your tire pressure. Did you know you tires actually expand when they are exposed to heat? Yup they do!

So, folks remember to drink plenty of water and stay cool for the summer.