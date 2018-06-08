Fort Worth leaders learn what it’s like to be a firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Could you walk a mile in the boots of a firefighter?

Not everyone is called to do it. So, Fort Worth firefighters wanted to give local officials a little taste of a "day in the life", during a little class they called "Fire Ops 101."

"We want them to realize the certain needs that we have as firefighters and the issues we face," Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

"The facility here is state of the art. It is a world class training facility. We've got a live fire tower that is run with propane and has about 18 different props in that. It's like walking into Hollywood, practically."

"We respond to a lot more than just fires. Fire is actually a small percentage of what we respond to. Every medical call in the city of Forth Worth, we respond," Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Public Relations Director Mike Drivdahl said.

"I think everyone needs to be appreciative of the work that these men and women do daily to keep our communities safe," Ann Zadeh of the city council said.

"I think they're doing a great job. The question will be: how will they grade us?" Carlos Flores of the city council said.

That's one sure way to get the city council fired up!