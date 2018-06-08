Fort Worth gets a virtual look at the realities of the global refugee crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Doctors Without Borders is using a new mobile exhibit called, "Forced From Home" to bring the harsh realities of the world refugee crisis, right to the east branch of the fort worth library.

"The virtual reality experience is so real, and so moving that people are crying," said library director Manya Shorr. "It's changing people I think in a really profound way."

The exhibit features the real life stories of refugees from countries that include Iraq, Tanzania, and Mexico...putting on the goggles instantly transports you from Texas, to turmoil.

Even after the exhibit heads to Denton for the next stop, Fort Worth libraries will still have books and headsets available for anyone who wants to learn how they can help.

"We are global citizens," Shorr said. "We have a global responsibility to understand what's happening in our world, and the impact that our choices make on people around the world."