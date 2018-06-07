State Fair of Texas announces 2018 concert line up

DALLAS – The 2018 State Fair of Texas has some big names coming for the 2018 season.

Big Tex and the Chevrolet Main Stage will say, “Howdy!” to Chris ‘Ludacris‘ Bridges on October 6, one week before Texas-OU weekend (thankfully). You can bet both Saturdays will see plenty of fairgoers, though. Fall in Texas, y’all! 🍁🤠

Opening weekend kicks off September 29 with Elvis impersonator Kraig Parker performing the first in a series of ‘Flashback Friday’ features, followed by singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter on Saturday, funk band Morris Day & The Time, and the inaugural weekend wraps up with Latin artist Michael Salgado on Sunday.

Other ‘Flashback Friday’ performances during the fair include Journey tribute band Resurrection, 80s showcase band The Molly Ringwalds, and Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda.

Pop heart throb Austin Mahone will be part of the 2018 fair season, along with country artists Aaron Watson and Hunter Hayes, Christian group Casting Crowns, and Latin band Banda Carnaval.

And there’s still an open slot or two on the official State Fair of Texas 2018 Free Concert Lineup!

In addition to these concerts on the Chevrolet Main Stage, live music will be a daily experience on other stages around the fair grounds. Cotton Bowl Plaza, the Bud Light Stage, the Dr. Pepper Stage, and the Midway’s Coca-Cola Picnic Grove will host music acts the State Fair says includes “everything from zydeco funk to classic country.”

All concerts are free with fair admission. The State Fair of Texas runs from Thursday, September 28 to Sunday, October 21 this year. 🎡