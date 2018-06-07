More millennials are moving to Texas, and some of them plan to retire by 56

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- Everything is bigger in Texas right? Well according to several studies, the population will be even bigger in a few years, and the reason is one for the ages.

Millennials are coming! Young adults have been steadily packing their bags, leaving places like New York and Los Angeles and heading to Texas, Washington, and Colorado in massive numbers.

Its seems, with the crippling debt many millennials have due to student loans, the high cost of luxury cities like NYC isn't helping.

Speaking of debt, you might be surprised that many of the Generation Y babies plan to retire by the age of 56, but they don't plan to start saving until 36.

Yeah, especially since most financial planners say you should start saving about 10 to 15 percent of your income for retirement in your 20's. Not to mention three of the main things millennials tend to struggle with nowadays is paying off debt, paying rent and managing a steady budget.

Some financial experts say millennials are facing the greatest financial scare since the great depression, but don't let that scare you, all hope is not lost.

According to Forbes financial council, critics say managing and understanding your credit score and listing all of your expenses is a way to start climbing out of debt and getting on a positive economic path.

So next time those new shoes in the display window catch your eye, how about saving those bucks for a rainy day.