Dallas Cowboys practice coaching skills at annual “Cowboys U” High School Football Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took a break from playing the field to coach at the annual “Cowboys U” High School Football Camp in Frisco.

192 DFW student athletes were hand selected by their real coaches at 44 schools.

Cowboys players hung out on the sidelines for 7 on 7 games, hoping to lead their teams to victory.

“It’s a lot of fun, I think that’s the main thing. You know? Getting to spend 4 or 5 hours with these kids and watch them compete and have fun and kind of have that once in a lifetime experience. It’s just as fun for us as it is for them I think,” Dallas Cowboys player Dan Bailey said.

“It was great man. I told my best friend, my quarterback… My team had a great effort,” on student athlete said.

“Really fun to hang out with the Dallas Cowboys out here… It was great, another student athlete said.

“As they’re going through life, it might be something you say or an interaction you have with them that can really help put them on the right path…. I just think it’s a really really great day,” Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said.

Kuddos to the cowboys for touching down in the lives of our youth, and helping them reach their “field goals”.