Country Time introduces new ‘legal-ade’ unit aimed to help fund lemonade stands

Posted 8:14 pm, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:13PM, June 7, 2018

GLENVIEW, IL — Country time not only specializes in lemonade, but now, also legal-ade.

Apparently, lemonade stands,  have landed a few kids in hot water! So the parent company,  Kraft Heinz, wants to come to their defense.

For example, a mom and her sons had their lemonade stand shut down by police in Denver.

They were trying to raise money to help a 5 year old Indonesian kid. The police said the children had broken the law by not obtaining a permit from the city.

The complaint came from an adult vendor who was selling lemonade for $7 per cup, while the boys were selling their drink for only about 75 cents.

Related Story
Little Lemonade Ladies Raise Over $20,000 for Dallas Officers’ Families

Country Time’s goal is to pay the fees to avoid something like this.

From now on, any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement.

Parents would need to go to the legal-ade website,  upload an image of the child’s permit or fine along with a description of what the lemonade stand means to your child — in his or her own words.

The company will cover the permit fee or fine, up to $300 dollars.

Which is good news since there’s clearly a market for kids and lemonade!

Texas native Mikaila Ulmer even invented the Bee-Sweet Lemonade brand — featured in whole foods stores across the country!

So, go out there and get to selling that lemonade, kids!

After all — age is nothing but a number when it comes to entrepreneurship!

Related stories