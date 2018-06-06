Woman who appeared on HGTV learns of cancer after doctor watching spots lump on her throat

A North Carolina woman has a New York doctor she’d never met to thank for a potentially life-saving discovery, ABC News reports.

Dr. Erich Voigt, an ear, nose and throat surgeon at NYU Langone Health, was watching the HGTV show “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” when he noticed a lump in a woman’s neck that he knew needed medical attention.

Having no idea who the woman was or how to reach out to her, Voigt turned to social media.

“I am watching a tv show and notice this woman has a left thyroid mass. She needs a sonogram and fine needle biopsy. I wonder if she knows and hope it’s benign. #beachfrontbargainhunt,” he posted on Facebook, along with a clip from the episode.

Voigt said several people saw his video and “eventually through numerous connections someone contacted the woman!”

Finally in touch with her, Voigt informed Nicole McGuinness, 32, of Havelock, she needed a sonogram and a biopsy.

McGuinness, already a brain cancer survivor, went to a doctor and was ultimately diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“It’s just a miracle in my opinion that he happened to see this on TV,” McGuinness told ABC News. “I can’t express how grateful I am.”

In a follow-up post on Facebook, Voigt credited the “awesome power of Facebook and good people” for being able to help McGuinness.