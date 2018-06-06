Pumpkin lattes are so last season; Broccolatte is the new sensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA --If you want a quick way to get your veggies, you could have a V8 or you could have a broccoli latte.

Scientists in Australia are brewing up this new trend.

Broccoli is nutrient-rich with plenty of fiber and vitamins A, B1, and B6. Basically, its the super healthy veggie of the bunch, but lots of people aren't fans.

That's why researchers came up with a way for broccoli-haters to get their nutrients in. It's broccoli powder and you can add it to anything: meals, smoothies, and even your coffee.

Two tablespoons of the powder is equivalent to one serving of vegetables. Hey, you can get healthy and get your caffeine fix at the same time! A cafe called the Commonfolk in Melbourne, Australia is calling this liquid broccoli the 'Broccolatte'

And just like the pumpkin spice latte, its an acquired taste.