Miss Texas will continue swimsuit competition despite Miss America change

Miss America is waving goodbye to the swimsuit portion of it's competition. And soon, the Miss Texas Competition will follow suit, so to speak.

This year's Miss Texas competition is being held later this month in Richardson, and will include the swimsuit judging. After 2018, though, there will no longer be a swimsuit contest for Miss Texas.

Some, are thrilled.

"I think it's a great step forward because without the swimsuits it just demonstrates that the Miss America Pageant can be something for women that's more than just objectifying them in a bathing suit," a Texas resident said. "I think it's a really good step.

Others, not so much.

"I think it's a bad thing because it's been a part of the beauty pageant for as long as I can remember, and i believe it helps express their personality," another Texas resident said.

Either way, look like June 26th through the 30th will be the last time we see America's sweethearts in an itty-bitty bikini.