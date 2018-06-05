Tag, Texas is it! Cast of new film beats Guinness world record for largest freeze tag game in Arlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON-- Tag! We're it!

Six hundred and sixty one Texans gathered to help the cast of the new movie "Tag" beat the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest game of freeze tag.

The previous record was set at 634 participants in Michigan. This time it all went down in Arlington at Six Flags over Texas.

There was one thing everyone could agree on:

"This was hot, both literally and figuratively. It's an exciting time. It's always fun to be apart of a world record," Texas resident Stephen Decker said.

"It was hot but it was fun. Lots of people, lots of good times," Texas resident Hank Brodnax said.

"It's a real hot day. But that's just Texas. You've got to embrace it and love it."

Not only did participants get to meet the cast of the new movie. They also got a chance to catch a special preview of the film at Studio Movie Grill!

Though it wasn't exactly like it was on set, the cast had a blast.

"Jeremy Renner broke both of his arms on this movie and now we're going to break the Guinness Book of World Records. The world's biggest game of tag, freeze tag, in history," actor Ed Helms said.

"Yeah the stunts were pretty intense. We had a lot of fun with it though. We had a great group of people and we had fun playing tag on and off screen on this one," actor Jack Johnson said.

That just goes to show, you're never to old to enjoy a good ole game of tag!