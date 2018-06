Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Are you grilling with your dad this Father's Day?

If you are, we have some tips for you!

Blythe Beck, owner and head chef of Pink Magnolia has a few tricks that you can teach your dad while your celebrating him!

If you BBQ sauce isn't holding it's consistency, she says you can add chicken both to it!

Another tip to tell dad, keep the grill hot on one side and warm on the other side. That way you can switch food back and forth.