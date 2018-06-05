× San Diego food service worker surprised with new car after driving a 42 year old car to work

SAN DIEGO, CA– Out with the old and in with the new!

A San Diego food service worker got a new Mazda presented to her by her students at Hoover High School.

It’s definitely the type of thing she never saw coming, but, it’s exactly what she needed.

“Debbie comes to campus every single day with a smile on her face, ready to take on the day and serve our students, so to see this gift so many people have been a part of in making it happen is a wonderful thing,” Hoover High School Principal James Babineau said.

For years, she’s been riding in a 1976 Chevy Malibu.

“I’m not used to a new car ya’ll , what do I do,” Debra Davis said.

She’ll have plenty of opportunities to adjust to the new ride as she travels back and forth to her day job.

“I feed the kids, I prepare the food, I talk to them, I stop them from fighting. They don’t cuss, they have to respect and they call me Aunt Debbie,” Davis said.

It will also take her the distance to her charity work as well. She drives across San Diego County to serve meals to homeless people and volunteers at nursing homes.

Ironically enough, the gift comes from two charities: Recycled Rides and Kids For Peace.

Students volunteered to repair the dings and dents out of a recovered stolen vehicle; refurbished to perfection for Debra’s grateful heart.

” Thank y’all so much. I’m looking for my reward in heaven and y’all gave me a little bit here on earth. Hallelujah,” Davis said.

This is truly an example of a community helping the people who help the people.