IRVING -- Cops say they're investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Irving.

Around 1-pm, Irving PD responded to gunshots at the reserve at Las Brisas that's where they found two victims.

One person died at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

So far, Irving PD has a person of interest and is also investigating a motive in this deadly shooting.