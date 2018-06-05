Morning Hope: Chance encounter inspires North Texas man to bring showers to homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKINNEY - Lance Olinski is the man behind Streetside Showers, a mobile shower unit in the DFW area that helps wash away shame and restore dignity for homeless people living in the Metroplex.

"What our mission is, is to bring mobile hot showers and personal hygiene care to those who need it most," Olinsiki says. "Once we commit to an area, we're committed -- so we're just like a bus stop. We'll be at a certain place at a certain time every week."

And Olinski has literally thought of it all - shampoo and soaps, a wheelchair accessible stall, and guests get a full 15 or 20 minutes in a clean, private bathroom. After the nice long shower, clean socks and underwear are provided for all.

A man simply providing the the basic things in life to the less fortunate.

Find out more about Streetside Showers and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.