IHOb? Pancake chain IHOP hints at name change

If IHOP stands for International House of Pancakes, what could IHOb be?

That’s what people are trying to figure out after the pancake purveyor tweeted on Monday, “For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb.”

The tweet also teased a big reveal on June 11, and didn’t specify what prompted the alleged name change.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

Social media users flooded IHOP with guesses that included bacon, breakfast, beer, blueberries and beignets. Not everyone was thrilled with the p flipping to a b, however.

“Someone sue @IHOP for changing their name what kind of anarchy is this #IHOb,” one person tweeted.

someone sue @IHOP for changing their name what kind of anarchy is this #IHOb — Grace Hill (@gracehill29) June 5, 2018

IHOP, which is now owned by Dine Brands Global, started as a restaurant in Toluca Lake, a suburb of Los Angeles in 1958. As of June, 2016, there were 1,695 IHOP locations in the United States and countries around the world.