Designer Kate Spade dies of suicide at 55

Fashion designer Kate Spade has died of an apparent suicide by hanging, according to TMZ.

People reports 55-year-old was found by her housekeeper Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment; a note was reportedly left.

Kate Spade was sister-in-law to actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live veteran David Spade. Married to Andy Spade, the couple created Kate Spade Handbags in the 1990s, later expanding the fashion line to include clothing and jewelry.

The company is best known for colorful, quirky handbags. Kate Spade New York has 140 retail shops and outlet stores nationwide and more than 175 international stores.

The company was sold to luxury company Coach, which changed its company name to Tapestry, in 2017 for $2.4 billion. In 2016, Kate launched a new line named after her daughter, Frances Valentine.

Kate and Andy were married for 24 years, according to People; their daughter Frances is 13-years-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.