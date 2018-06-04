March For Our Lives on the move this summer, will stop in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- The Parkland school shooting survivors who organized the massive March For Our Lives this past March to rally against gun violence and legislative inaction on gun-control proposals promised that would not be the end of their movement. On Monday morning they announced their next move: a nationwide tour this summer to encourage voter registration and turnout for the coming midterm elections in November.

"People are getting tired of the political system. But the thing is, we can fix the political system," said Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky at a news conference to unveil the initiative, called March For Our Lives: Road to Change. "Our generation and the many generations that are helping us can change the game. We do not have to surrender to dirty, awful politics. We can make it better.

"Four million people turn 18 this year. And if every single one of those people votes, encourages their friends to vote, makes sure their family is getting to the polls, we can make real change in this country."

Midterm election turnout in the United States is historically low. Only about 36 percent of eligible voters took part in 2014, and the last time at least half of eligible voters took part was in 1914!

StudentsMarch.org, a local affiliate of March For Our Lives which organized the Dallas March For Our Lives rally, tells us the Road to Change tour will make a stop in DFW, but details are yet to be set.

"Working with Road to Change, that's definitely going to be a way for us to help keep the momentum going," says Nyasha Magocha, StudentsMarch.org's director of sponsorships.

Whether or not you agree with March For Our Lives' push for gun-law reform--and even 92 percent of Texas gun owners at least agree on implementing universal background checks--we should all be able to agree that having more educated and engaged citizens in this country is something to vote "Yes" on!