Did You Know?: Selena Quintanilla had many Texas ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- Selena Quintanilla was the first ever Tejano artist to ever win a Grammy.

Did you know her last concert was held at the Astrodome in Houston? She not only performed her own hits like Amor Prohíbido, but also sang a few covers like, I Will Survive, by Gloria Gaynor.

Other than her unforgettable performances, it's also hard to forget that sparkly purple jumpsuit, which now lives in the Selena museum in Corpus Christi!

Her career may have been short, but the Queen of Tejano's legacy will live on in the Lone Star State.