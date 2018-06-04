Did You Know?: NASA was sued for trespassing on Mars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- NASA is known for making out-of-this-world discoveries.

Did you know three men from Yemen sued them in 1997 for landing the rover on Mars? The men said they inherited the red planet from their ancestors thousands of years ago and that NASA was trespassing!

According to Modern Notion, the next year, the Yemenis tried to sell land from the Red Planet to investors, for $2 per square mile, which is a huge no-no due to the Outer Space Treaty.

Guess you could say they were reaching for the stars on that one.