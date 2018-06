Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- We do more than just celebrate our freedom on the 4th of July!

According to USA Today, Americans spend more than $7 billion on cookouts alone.

Don't even get us started on the beer, which the U.S. spends over a billion dollars on!

As for the fireworks, the staple of any good 4th of July celebration, the country will fire them up at a price tag of over $800 million!

Now that's what we call taking liberty with your money!