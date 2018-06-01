‘We are in this together’: Dallas police barbecue to raise money for injured officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's no easy gig fighting crime. So when officers get hurt on duty, sometimes it takes a community to keep them uplifted!

"Today we're doing a fundraiser for three of our officers, Joey, Crystal and Scott,"Dallas Police Deputy Chief Avery Moore said. "They all suffered a tragic accident, injury. So we just came out today to celebrate them. We're going to raise funds for them to give them a benevolence."

At a barbecue event, Dallas police officers handed plates of grilled favorites asking for donations to help the heroes. Two of them were shot while handling a loss prevention incident at Home Depot and the other suffered brain damage in training.

The Home Depot came out in full force to support.

"We're just here helping out," Home Depot district manager Joey Constantino said. "We just brought a bunch of associates over here to volunteer our time... just to try to give back a little bit to the Dallas Police Department who's given so much to us."

As they heal, the community hopes to lighten the financial load on their families.

"I always support Northeast," Dallas resident Joan Patmore said. "I've lived in Lake Highlands 27 years and this department has protected us and keeps us safe in the loop. They're so kind and so efficient. I've come to every fundraiser they've ever had."

"We came out here today to support our local police department and show the Dallas PD that we're here to support them and that we're a united front," Dallas resident Lauren Duncan said.