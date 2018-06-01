House Republican leader slams Google for “Nazism” listed in California GOP search results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- Google has really changed the game when it comes to research. But, every now and again, the search engine can do a little more harm than good.

House majority leader Kevin Mccarthy would certainly agree, after a quick Google search leads you to discovered that Nazism was listed in the ideology of the California GOP .

In a tweet, he said: "Dear google, This is a disgrace. #StopTheBias."

The tweets didn't stop there. He later added: "Sadly this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander Conservatives. These damaging actions must be held to account."

The ideologies have since disappeared from the side bar when you search California GOP and Google has blamed Wikipedia for the search results in a statement.

"This was not the result of any manual change by anyone at Google. We don't bias our search results toward any political party," a spokesperson for Google said.

While they can blame Wiki for that one, there's a few other things that are yielding inaccurate info. Apparently the internet has discovered a major discrepancy.

Y’all. Please go google “Chaka Khan net worth” and look at the photo that pops up 😂😂😂😂😂 Thank you @phontigallo for this laugh! — Reginald Cunningham (@kidnoble) June 1, 2018

When you search "Chaka Khan's net worth," you'll see a photo of Nick Ashford of Ashford and Simpson.

That's clearly not Chaka Khan.

So, you can search high and low for whatever you want to know. But if you search Google, make sure you fact check!