Gary Striewski and Melissa Rycroft bid farewell to Morning Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - 😢❤ day for us here at CW33 as we say goodbye to Gary Striewski and Melissa Rycroft as they start new adventures.

"Okay, it's the end of a bit of an era," Melissa said at the end of the Friday show. While Gary is leaving the Lone Star state for his dream job, she'll be staying in North Texas.

"I've got a few things brewing, but my main my main focus right now are the kids. Everybody is out of school, so I just kinda wanna go home and regroup and focus on them," Melissa said.

Our loss is the sports world's gain. "I'm moving back to New England in the next week or so. Got a full-time position with ESPN, sort of my dream job," Gary said.

Group hugs forever. We will miss you both very much and wish you the best with your new chapters! 👏👏👏