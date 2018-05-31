Simon Says: Why Do Some Racists Get a Mulligan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How many of you play golf and make a bad shot?

That’s when you want a Mulligan. You know, a do-over. Another chance.

The past few days I’ve been thinking Roseanne Barr may get a “second chance.” Because when it comes to being racist in this country, there’s a Mulligan for some.

Roseanne’s tweet was disgusting, and even though it feels her career is dead, she may really be in a very long coma.

The racist Mulligan is real.

Ask Paula Deen. A few years ago she ate her “N” words. Now many of you are eating at her restaurants.

Ask Mel Gibson. It wasn’t that long ago he was drunk, anti-Semitic and getting handcuffs. Now he’s getting nominated for Oscars.

And ask Jesse Jackson. I’m going old school with this one, but back in the 80s, he got a Mulligan after talking about Jews.

We are a country of second acts and reboots. Maybe that’s why seeing Roseanne again was such a hit. But when it comes to racism, why do some people get a pass? It’s like we’re tolerant of the intolerant.

Think about it: I don’t think any of the sexual harassers out there are going to get a Mulligan, but when it comes to racism, there’s a chance you can erase the damage from a bad moment once you start a redemption tour.

Being racist is unforgivable, but it feels like time can make it unnoticeable. There are long lists of celebs who’ve experienced a racist recovery.

That’s why Roseanne may be back.

So, if you ever get a Mulligan, remember, it’s a gift, a chance to correct a mistake or a bad tweet. In Roseanne’s case, people would listen to her, and if she actually feels remorseful that could make a difference in a bigger conversation.

But if you don’t take that Mulligan seriously— you just look like an idiot missing an opportunity like a real easy golf shot.