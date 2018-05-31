Model and Actress Brigitte Nielsen pregnant at 54!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA--It's a happy time for model and actress Brigitte Nielsen. She's pregnant with her fifth child at age 54.

Nielsen is known for the 80's films "Red Sonja " and "Beverly Hills Cop II". She's already a mother to four grown sons but, this will be her first child with her current husband, Mattia Dessi, who, is only 39.

So, will we start seeing more women get pregnant at a later time in life?

Nielsen isn't the only celebrity to announce a later-in-life pregnancy. Singer Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at the age of 50. Actress Halle Berry gave birth to her second child at 47 and actress Laura Linney welcomed her first baby when she was 49.

Kinda makes you wonder, though. When it comes to Brigitte, who will be getting up when the baby cries?