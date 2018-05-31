Kidd’s Kids Teen Trip 2018 heads to Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - This spring, we've been showcasing a special series on Morning Dose, focusing on some pretty amazing teenagers, and decided to take one more look before the teens head off for a summer vacation of a lifetime.

Last year, for the first time, Kidd's Kids took teenagers to Disney World as part of their brand new Kidd's Kids teen trip, the brainchild of Caroline Kraddick. "It's a smaller group, so we get to know the teenagers a lot more, we get to spend more time with them. On the regular Kidd's Kids trip, we only get four days; and on the teen trip we get to spend a week with them. We really get to know all the families," she said.

Caroline's father, famous radio DJ Kidd Kraddick, started the organization in 1991. It's for kids under 12 who are suffering from life-altering conditions.

Caroline expanded the program to include teens 12 to 18 just last year.

"Hopefully, riding a roller coaster. In the front seat. I'm not even kidding," Leukemia survivor Michael Rodriguez said of his plans for the trip.

Abbie Ashcraft is another of the 14 teens -- and their families -- who will be going on the trip. Abbie's not letting her fight with cerebral palsy slow down her Disney adventure.

The trip is a thrill for the teens, but it's equally as moving for the families. "I'm really excited for Abbie, and I'm going to try not to cry," Abbie's mom said. "It's just really exciting and I'm thankful.”

For 16-year-old Logan Martin and his family, the trip is much-needed. "My grandmother passed away yesterday and her brother passed away, um we lost him in a motorcycle accident in September," Logan's mom said.

And, like Abbie, Logan is pretty pumped for the Disney trip, too -- even showing off her dance moves. (She loves the 'Joey dance' from Friends.)

For all 14 families, this all expenses paid trip not only gives them the opportunity to set worry aside, it allows them to make memories that will truly last a lifetime.

Morning Dose will be headed to Disney with the teens. Our own Shane Allen will be bringing you the teens' stories as they explore Disney! To get involved or learn more, visit kiddskids.com.

