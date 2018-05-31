Irving mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - Dallas County Health and Human Services says mosquitoes in the Irving area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

This is the first sample to test positive for West Nile Virus in Dallas this season. Officials are urging residents to take precautions against the virus as mosquito season -- May to November -- ramps up in North Texas.

They recommend you 'Fite the Bite' by using plenty of insect repellent when you're outside and drain all standing water in and around your home.