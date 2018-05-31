Deep Ellum squad meets to clean up graffiti in the neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Talk about a transformation Tuesday... a squad of people in Deep Ellum got together to clean up the graffiti in the neighborhood.

Adam Medrano, Dallas council member was one of the people in that squad.

"Not every community has this, not every community that represent can just post on Facebook and show up to lets clean up, I wish. I wish, but it doesn't always happen that way," he said.

Police officers, business owners and caring community members hit the streets with goof off!

Tagging may seem like a game, but it's been a serious issue in the neighborhood for a while.

Business owners aren't a fan of those goofing off causing expensive damage to their buildings!

Ironically, while the squad was out, an officer caught a man they believe he was tagging up the neighborhood.

How's that for cleaning up the streets?!

"Yeah, I think we plan on doing it again," says Medrano.

Next time though, they are hoping for a pressure washer to speed up the process!