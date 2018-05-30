Roseanne blames ‘Ambien’ for racist rant on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA -- She didn't blame it on the alcohol.
Roseanne Barr says Ambien was the cause of her racist rant on Twitter Tuesday morning.
The comedienne went on Twitter Wednesday to say her post was "unforgivable" and that she was under the influence of the sleeping pill.
She also said that she didn't know former President Obama's adviser, Valerie Jarrett, was black. Jarrett's the woman Barr compared to an ape in an earlier tweet, and that's what led ABC to drop the "Roseanne" reboot.
Meanwhile, the makers of Ambien went on Twitter to defend themselves -- assuring people that racism is not a side effect of the drug.
On Wednesday, President Trump broke his silence by sending out a Tweet about Disney CEO Bob Iger. The president said Iger never came to *his* defense when horrible statements were made about him on the network.
Even though she Tweeted that she was going to leave Twitter, Barr continued to reply to the backlash Wednesday.
She also tweeted several apologies to Jarrett. During an interview on MSNBC, Jarrett said no one needs to worry about her.
"Well first of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I'm fine," she said. "I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."
As for Roseanne, it certainly seems this is going to be tough one for her to laugh her way out of.